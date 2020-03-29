Indore: Old guards back in business in distress time

He is pro-active, quick at taking decision and firm, in short a man uniquely suited to handle a crisis.

At a time when the financial capital of the State is reeling under the menace of coronavirus and has logged the highest number of positive cases in the state, the government's efforts to fight back rests with the district collector, Manish Singh, a man who is known to deliver.

In a day of fast moving administrative developments, the State Government appointed Manish Singh as the new collector of the district,relievng the outgoing collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, who had been promoted as secretary two months back and was due to be releaved in any case.Jatav has left an image of being a decent and sensitive IAS officer.

Development of Gulawat as Lotus Valley and initiative of incorporating ‘Gair’ of the city in the list of traditional heritage of UNESCO will be remembered as his unique contribution to the city.

Singh is a familiar name to the administrative circles of the city. He spent a long part of his service period in the city in different departments in different capacities.

Manish Singh chronology:

*SDM, Indore in 1999

*ADM, Indore from 2000 to 2003

*Mandi Secretary, CEO of Indore Development Authority and MD AKVN Indore

*Commissioner, Indore Municipal CorporationAn officer of State Administrative Service (SAS), Singh was awarded IAS, when he was IMC commissioner and later posted as Collector of Holy City Ujjain.

Indore is not new to him given his track record. He has been a crusader, who has brought laurels to the city like the prestigious title of the ‘Cleanest city of the country’ and had put on track the derailed administrative machinery of IMC.

Singh is considered to be a tough task master and an officer with a positive vision. Looking at Singh’s fantastic track record, the government chose him for Indore's collectorship.