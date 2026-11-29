Old Aadhaar Photos Pose Hurdle For Learner’s Licence Applicants In MP, Applications Rejected After Four Failed Facial Verification Attempts | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Outdated photographs on Aadhaar cards are causing difficulties for people applying for learner’s driving licences. With webcam-based facial verification now mandatory across Madhya Pradesh, applicants whose facial appearance has changed over the years are struggling to complete the process.

Under the new system, applicants have to take an online test in front of a webcam. The system matches the applicant’s live photograph with the one on their Aadhaar card to ensure that the person taking the test is the same as the applicant.

However, age-related changes in facial appearance may make it difficult for the system to recognise applicants.

Application rejected after four failed attempts

The system allows up to four attempts at facial verification. If verification fails after all four attempts, the application is rejected and the applicant is asked to contact the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

This is causing inconvenience to applicants who expected to complete the entire process online but may now have to visit the RTO.

Updating Aadhaar photograph may help

Applicants are advised to check their Aadhaar details before applying for a learner’s licence. Updating outdated photographs may help them avoid difficulties during online facial verification.

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