OH-NIONS! Onion Prices Bring Tears In Indore As Retail Rates Hit ₹70/Kg, Wholesale- Retail Gap Widens | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Onion prices are pinching household budgets in Indore, with retail rates touching Rs 70 per kg in some areas despite considerably lower wholesale prices at Choithram Mandi.

The wide wholesale-retail gap has raised questions over the pricing chain between the mandi and neighbourhood markets.

Traders attribute the pressure partly to rainfall and seasonal changes, while mandi officials maintain there is no significant shortage.

Retail prices range from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in several parts of the city but have touched Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in some upscale areas.

At Malwa Mill Vegetable Market and Rajkumar Sabzi Mandi, onions are selling for Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, while the rate is around Rs 40 per kg in Niranjanpur and Gorakund. At Scheme No 140, consumers are paying nearly Rs 50 per kg.

Prices have touched Rs 70 per kg in Saket and Mahalaxmi Nagar and around Rs 60 per kg at Bengali Square. At Anand Bazaar, onions are selling for Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg.

Retail prices rise rapidly in just a few days

Retail vegetable vendor Deepak Pandey said the increase has been particularly noticeable since Friday.

“The price was around Rs 32 per kg on Friday. By Monday, it had reached Rs 38, and by Wednesday it was selling at Rs 40–50 per kg,” Pandey said.

He added that if the current trend continues, retail onion prices could climb further to Rs 60–80 per kg.

The sudden rise has added to household pressure at a time when consumers are already dealing with increases in prices of several food items.

Mandi rates tell a different story

Despite the sharp increase in retail prices, wholesale onion prices at Choithram Mandi have not surged. Mandi official Manoj Panwar said there was no major reason for a sudden rise in onion prices at present.

“There is no significant reason for the rise in onion prices. During the change of season in the monsoon, rates generally rise every year. At present, supply and demand are adequate and normal,” Panwar said.

According to him, farmers may have marginally increased wholesale rates, but there is no indication of a major supply disruption.

Wholesale traders, however, said continuous rainfall in surrounding areas could affect onion availability and transportation in the coming days.

If the weather remains unfavourable, its impact could become visible in Indore's retail markets over the next two to three days.

Rates in last seven days

Date

Modal Rate (Rs /quintal)

Minimum (Rs /quintal)

Maximum (Rs /quintal)

Change

25 Aug 2026

Rs 3,548

Rs 401

Rs 4,187

? 5.9%

24 Aug 2026

Rs 3,770

Rs 418

Rs 4,144

? 11.7%

22 Aug 2026

Rs 3,376

Rs 407

Rs 3,836

? 17.8%

21 Aug 2026

Rs 2,865

Rs 400

Rs 3,646

? 7.6%

20 Aug 2026

Rs 3,101

Rs 400

Rs 3,607

? 14.2%

19 Aug 2026

Rs 3,614

Rs 401

Rs 3,822

? 3.0%

18 Aug 2026

Rs 3,508

Rs 396

Rs 3,962

The modal wholesale rate stood at Rs 3,548 per quintal on August 25, down by Rs 222 from Rs 3,770 per quintal on August 24.

What consumers are paying

Area / Market

Retail Onion Price

Choithram Mandi (wholesale)

Rs 20–38/kg

Malwa Mill

Rs 30–40/kg

Rajkumar Market

Rs 30–40/kg

Niranjanpur

Around Rs 40/kg

Gorakund

Around Rs 40/kg

Monday Haat Market

Around Rs 40/kg

Scheme No. 140

Around Rs 50/kg

Anand Bazaar

Rs 50–60/kg

Bengali Square

Around Rs 60/kg

Saket Vegetable Market

Up to Rs 70/kg

Mahalaxmi Nagar, Vijay Nagar

Up to Rs 70/kg

What is driving the prices?

Rainfall: Continuous rain in onion-producing and surrounding areas may affect availability and transportation.

Seasonal change: Mandi officials say onion prices generally witness some movement during the monsoon season and seasonal transition.

Retail price gap: Wholesale rates remain considerably lower than the prices being charged in several retail markets.

Supply-demand: Officials say current supply and demand remain adequate, with no major shortage reported so far.