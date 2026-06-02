Officials Inspect Water Supply After Complaints In Udaygarh | FP photo

Udaygarh (Madhya Pradesh): District administration and Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials inspected the Chharvi Kharia Faliya of Ambi Gram Panchayat and reviewed the existing water supply arrangements on Tuesday, following complaints regarding drinking water scarcity and water quality.

Acting on the directions of Collector Neetu Mathur, Jobat sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Virendra Singh Baghel, Udaygarh Nayab Tehsildar Gajendra Singh Solanki, Public Health Engineering (PHE) sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sanjay Mukati and other officials visited the village and interacted with residents.

The inspection came after villagers raised concerns over the availability and quality of drinking water.

Some residents had claimed they were relying on alternative sources to meet their daily water needs.

Public Health Engineering (PHE) sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sanjay Mukati said villagers had informed the department about saline water issues nearly four years ago, following which a new handpump was installed at a central location in the settlement. He said residents had been using water from the handpump since then.

According to the department, the current shortage has been caused by a decline in groundwater levels during the peak summer season. To improve water availability, additional pipes have recently been installed in the handpump.

SDM Virendra Singh Baghel said the inspected handpump was functional and that four handpumps exist in the hamlet. While one yields saline water and another was undergoing technical improvements, the remaining two are providing potable water.

He added that all available water sources have been assessed and further measures will be taken if required.