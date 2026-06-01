Police Conduct Kids’ Safety Test By Offering Chocolates And Gifts In Indore | AI generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to strengthen the safety of children and women and raise awareness against crime, police conducted special drives under Operation Safe Smile and Operation Secret Midnight in the city.

As part of Operation Safe Smile, police officials conducted an awareness activity at Kalyan Mart.

ACP Gandhi Nagar Nidhi Saxena said that police personnel in plain clothes approached children at a game zone and offered them gifts, chocolates, and even a rabbit, asking them to accompany them.

Shockingly, several children agreed to go with the strangers without verifying their identity.

Later, the police team interacted with the children, parents, and visitors in the parking area and explained the risks of accepting anything from strangers or going anywhere with them.

Children were also educated about good touch and bad touch, stranger danger, and basic safety rules.

Women Cops in Civilian Dress Check Safety at Night

Meanwhile, under Operation Secret Midnight, the Rajendra Nagar and Rau police deployed women personnel in civilian dress at locations including Kesarbagh Bridge, Silicon City, and Star City during late-night hours.

Women officers stood outside cafés and isolated areas to check safety conditions. Police said that despite vehicle movement, no incidents of harassment or misbehaviour occurred.

The operation was conducted between 9.00 pm and 1.00 am at locations identified through +community meetings with women to assess security concerns.