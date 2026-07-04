Officials Inspect Ongoing Shivna River Project In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar and Mandsaur Municipal Council president Ramadevi Gurjar inspected the ongoing Shivna River Purification Project on Thursday along with officials from the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), municipal engineers and public representatives.

The team reviewed the construction of a retaining wall and other structures near the Raja Gulab Gate, opposite the Pashupatinath Temple, where several drains flow into the Shivna River.

The inspection was carried out after local councillors and residents raised concerns over the river's drainage capacity during the monsoon.

PIU SDO Sadhana Baghel said the project is progressing under regular technical supervision and that the agency will take all necessary steps to ensure smooth water discharge during heavy rainfall.

Banshilal Gurjar said the inspection aimed to ensure quality construction and effective drainage management. Ramadevi Gurjar said the PIU is executing the project under the Madhya Pradesh government and clarified that the municipal council has no direct role in its implementation.

The team also inspected the ongoing road widening and retaining wall work near the Pashupatinath Temple.