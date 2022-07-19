Officers, employees of Mhow block use own vehicles to send COVID samples

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Along with the health department, the administration worked at the ground level to fight Coronavirus infection. But even after the third wave, the health department is not strict about it. A large number of infected patients are coming to the fore in Indore city every day.

Similarly, 8 patients are active in Mhow also. Despite this, random sampling has not started yet. The sample taken at Mhow's fever clinic is sent to Indore for examination.

But the budget for transportation has stopped. Due to which officers and employees of Mhow block are sending samples from their own vehicles. According to information, during the Covid third wave, vehicles used to arrive to collect samples at the district level. But the process was stopped after that.

In the month of June, five fever clinics were opened in the tehsil due to increase in Covid cases. Every day 70 to 80 samples were sent by vehicles from here under the National Child Health Programme. The vehicles had to make one round of Mhow-Indore every day.

In lieu of which Rs 8k to 10k had to be paid as transportation fee. But due to non-payment of fees in June, the driver stopped coming. It was cited from the headquarters that there is no budget for carrying samples. After this, the officers and employees of Mhow block are sending samples from their own vehicles.

BMO Dr Faizal Ali said that due to lack of budget, there is a problem in sending samples. Due to non-payment of fees in the month of June, the driver has refused to turn up. That is why we are asking all the primary health centres to give Rs 5k each through RKS, so that the cost of transportation can be met.

