Of Crater Indore And Rickety Bridge | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Built to ease traffic for more than two lakh commuters, the Bengali Square Flyover is showing signs of deterioration just four years after its inauguration, raising safety concerns.

A ground inspection found damaged expansion joints, exposed steel reinforcement, uneven stretches on the approach road and deteriorating service roads.

At one point, iron rods are protruding through the carriageway, while the approach from World Cup Square towards Khajrana has reportedly sunk by nearly a foot, creating a dangerous bump for speeding vehicles.

Cracked and uneven service roads and the underpass have further increased the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Designed to serve residents of around 120 colonies, the flyover now carries more than two lakh vehicles daily, with an estimated three lakh commuters using it.

The Public Works Department (PWD) began the Rs 29.47-crore project in April 2019. Scheduled for completion by September 2020, it was delayed by about 21 months and opened on Aug 12, 2022, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

PWD Bridge Cell in-charge Jay Meena, who assumed charge three days ago, said he was unaware of the reported damage but assured that engineers would inspect the flyover and undertake repairs as required.