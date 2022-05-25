OBC reservation done in Burhanpur Municipality, civic councils; know more about reservation process in other districts

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the green signal for OBC reservation in civic polls, the process of reservations for Burhanpur Municipality, and municipal councils were held here at the Collectorate office in Burhanpur on Tuesday by which 35% per cent reservation was given to OBCs for local body elections.

The reservation process was carried out by district collector Praveen Singh and SDM Shailendra Singh Solanki. Collector Singh said that the process of reservation was conducted as per the guidelines given by the Supreme Court and the rules and instructions made in this regard. At the district level, the process of reservation of the members of the district and a municipal council was conducted in the collector's office. Similarly, the process of reservation of janpad members will also be done. Former mayor Anil Bhosale, MP representative Aditya Prajapati, Nepanagar president Rajesh Chauhan, Congress district president Ajay Singh Raghuvanshi, rural district president Kishore Mahajan, Ismail Ansari, Dinesh Sharma, Ajay Nostal and leaders from both parties and other public representatives were also present.

Resentment as no Backward Class quota for post of Panchs in Sardapur Gram Panchyats

The reservation process for the upcoming panchayat elections of 95-gram Panchayats was conducted on Wednesday here at Janpad Panchayat auditorium in Sardarpur in the presence of SDM Bonder Singh Kalesh and Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma.

Interestingly, backward classes that used to get the benefit of reservation in local body elections during Panchayat elections till 2015 have not been given any reservation for the upcoming local body elections. Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma told that the process of reservation has been completed as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The backward classes have expressed resentment over non-reservation for the post of Panch in Gram Panchayat in local body polls.

Sharma informed that the process of reservations for Panch and Sarpanch of the 95-gram panchayats was held as per the instructions given by the Supreme Court. For as many as 1,415 posts of Panch of 95 Gram Panchayats, the male and female seats have been exchanged.

Reservation for SCs in 20 Gram Panchayats of Garoth

The process of reservation of posts of three-tier 100 Gram Panchayats of Garoth Janpad was carried out here at Janpad Panchayat Hall on Wednesday for the upcoming local body election.

Reservation benefit was given to SCs in 20 Gram Panchayats. Notably, the process was done in the presence of Sub-divisional Officer Revenue Ravindra Parmar, Naib Tehsildar Girish Suryavanshi, Naib Tehsildar Savita Rathore, Pratiksha Thawar, Shamgarh Naib Tehsildar Babulal Hada, Patwari Mansingh, Arvind Vyas, Kailash Chandra and other staff members and several public representatives.

Ratlam Janpad president post reserved for open category

The reservation process for the post of president of six Janpad Panchayats of Ratlam district was finalised today. According to official information, Janpad panchayat wise reservation for the post of president will be as follows: Ratlam Janpad reserved for open, Alot Janpad reserved for a female candidate belonging to open category, Piploda Janpad reserved for open category, Jaora Janpad reserved for scheduled caste female candidate, Bajna Janpad reserved for the scheduled tribe candidate and Sailana Janpad reserved for scheduled tribe female candidate.

Reservation process for civic polls completed in Mahidpur

The reservation process of 120 panchayats and 1,725 panchs of the Mahidpur region was completed in the presence of sub-divisional officer Kailash Chandra Thakur and public representatives at the district's auditorium.

It was decided that for scheduled caste women, 18 posts of Sarpanch will be reserved this year. Gram Panchayat Khoria Sumra will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Also, 23 Sarpanch posts including 12 for women will be reserved for other backward classes. Out of 60 unreserved Sarpanch posts, 30 will be reserved for women.

The Sarpanch post of Mahidpur Road has been reserved for Backward Classes, Jharda for Scheduled Caste Women, Jagoti Backward Classes and Khedakhjuria Scheduled Castes. The post of district president will be reserved for Scheduled Caste's women only. Ward numbers 11, 13, and 14 of the district panchayat are also reserved for women.