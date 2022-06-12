Nupur Sharma remark: Protest erupts in Neemuch, 13 held

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Muslim community have been holding protests in several cities against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad last month.

Scores of Muslim youth took part in a similar protest here on Saturday and held mass a rally without taking prior permission from the police. The protesters raised slogans against Sharma for her alleged 'blasphemous' remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

Neemuch Cantt police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify protestors, failing which, 13 protestors were apprehended and 20-25 agitators were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and MP Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1994 in view of the violation of model code of conduct.

The action was taken as the district collector had issued orders enforcing Section 144 in view of the local body elections. The police said the action could have created a law and order situation and arrests were a preventive measure.

During a TV debate last month, Nupur Sharma, then BJP spokesperson, had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, triggering outrage on social media.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38