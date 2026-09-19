NTPC Khargone Wins Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award At CII National Awards 2026 | FP photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone has received the “Excellent Energy Efficient Unit” award at the 27th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2026, held in Hyderabad.

The recognition acknowledges the station’s efforts in improving energy efficiency, operational performance and sustainable practices.

Prakash Shah, AGM (C&I Maintenance) and Siddhant Kumar Singh, Engineer (EEMG), received the award on behalf of NTPC.

The achievement reflects the collective efforts of the station team towards energy conservation and efficient operations.

The award also highlights NTPC Khargone’s continued focus on sustainable power generation and strengthening energy performance through improved operational practices.

Poets enthral audience at Kavi Sammelan

An All India Hasya Kavi Sammelan was organised as part of Hindi Pakhwada celebrations, bringing together renowned poets and a large gathering of employees and their families.

Poets Vishnu Saxena, Shambhu Shikhar, Dr Shankar Saharsh, Mukesh Masoom and Mumtaz Naseem entertained the audience with humour, satire, poetry and contemporary themes.

NTPC Head of Project Keshab Chandra Singha Roy and Ahilya Mahila Mandal president Debamitra Singha Roy welcomed the invited poets.

GM (TS) Amit Kumar and GM (Operation & FM) C Rajeev, along with senior members of Ahilya Mahila Mandal, attended the programme.

The poets’ performances drew laughter and applause, while their verses also touched upon emotions, social issues and everyday experiences.

The engaging evening offered employees and their families an opportunity to enjoy Hindi literature in an entertaining setting.

Rewa college holds drug-free pledge

Shree Rewa Gurjar Bal Niketan College, Sanawad, organised a National Pledge Ceremony, Youth Pledge and Signature Campaign under the NSS-led “Drug-Free Youth-Developed India” campaign.

The programme aimed to spread awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drugs and promote a healthy, drug-free society.

Dr Kamlesh Choudhary attended as chief guest, while Sanawad Municipal Council president’s representative Inder Birla attended as special guest. Principal Dr Anurag Geete welcomed the guests and urged students to stay away from drugs.

NSS volunteers presented a street play and cultural programme highlighting the impact of addiction on youth and families. Students pledged to help build a drug-free India and participated in the signature campaign.

Choudhary urged students to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, while Birla described youth as the foundation of a developed India.

NSS Officer Amit Badekar conducted the programme, which concluded with the NSS Lakshya song.