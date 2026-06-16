NSUI Protests Over Natarajan's Nomination Cancellation In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI workers staged a protest at Dalumodi Bazaar Square in Ratlam on Tuesday against the cancellation of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Led by NSUI district president Nilesh Sharma, the protesters burnt an effigy of the Election Commissioner and raised slogans against the Election Commission.

During the protest, a municipal fire brigade vehicle sprayed water on the burning effigy, triggering brief chaos at the site. Police also reportedly used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

After burning the effigy, the protesters attempted to march towards the BJP district office. However, police stopped them using barricades erected in advance.

A heated exchange and minor scuffle ensued between the protesters and police as they tried to move towards the BJP office. Traffic movement in the area was disrupted during the protest.

A large police force was deployed at the spot, with senior officers, including City Superintendent of Police Satyendra Ghanghoria, monitoring the situation.

Police later brought the situation under control and persuaded the protesters to disperse peacefully.

The protest was part of the Congress party's statewide agitation against the cancellation of Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination. Similar demonstrations have been held across Madhya Pradesh in recent days.

Chief Election Commissioner effigy burnt

Alot: Congress, Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers on Tuesday staged a protest over the controversy surrounding the Rajya Sabha nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan.

Protesters burned an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to the tehsildar.

A brief scuffle occurred between police and activists and the fire brigade extinguished the burning effigy.