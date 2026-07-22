NSUI Protests Against Student Lathi-Charge In MP's Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists staged a protest in Khandwa against the alleged mistreatment and baton charge on students demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The protesters gathered outside SN College, raised slogans against the Central government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The demonstration briefly disrupted traffic on both sides of the road before police intervened, cleared the roadblock and restored normal traffic movement.

Addressing the gathering, NSUI leader Rachna Tiwari said everyone has the right to peaceful protest in a democracy. She alleged that authorities tried to suppress students' voices through force instead of addressing their concerns.

Tiwari said young people spend years preparing for competitive examinations, while paper leaks and examination irregularities seriously affect their future and their families.

NSUI leaders alleged that paper leaks and examination irregularities have repeatedly surfaced under the Central government, creating insecurity among students.

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the Jantar Mantar incident, an assurance against the use of force on peaceful student protests and a transparent, reliable examination system.

Tribal congress submits memo supporting Wangchuk

Maheshwar: Office-bearers of the Tribal Congress and the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council submitted a memorandum to the President of India through Tehsildar Kailash Sastya on Tuesday in support of educationist Sonam Wangchuk's demands.

Led by Block President Govind Bhuria and Ramratan Katare, the delegation sought reforms in education, environmental conservation and an inquiry into the NEET controversy and the Agriculture Extension Officer recruitment scam.

It also demanded the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Local activists joined the memorandum submission.