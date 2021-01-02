​​​Nowadays, no one consults me during ticket distribution: Sumitra Mahajan

Indore:

Former Lok Sabha ​S​peaker Sumitra Mahajan ​on Saturday ​expressed her displeasure over being neglected in the party while replying to the med​​ia query for her involvement in forthcoming civic body elections.

“Who am I to decide? Who asks me nowadays,” Mahajan said while responding to a media query during inspection of ​the ​construction of Kala Sankul Bhawan and Gandhi hall on Saturday.

She said that suggesting names by me will not make any difference. “I can only say that good person​s​ should be selected as candidates ​so that they can lead the city​'s​ development,” Mahajan said.

She also said that Indore must be given priority in ministerial berth and negligence of Indore should be opposed.

Mahajan and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officials and leaders inspected the constructions of the facilities.

IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that Kala Sankul Bhawan is being constructed under the Smart City Project at a cost of Rs 22 crores, in which there will be a photo gallery, 2 auditorium hall, 5 practising halls, parking and other facilities. Commissioner Pal instructed the superintending engineer Lodhi to place the board of the project details of the art complex at the construction site so that the plan could be known after seeing the board.