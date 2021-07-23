Now Dhar reports zero Covid-19 cases

Dhar: Dhar district now has zero Covid cases. Due to drive of administration against corona norm flouters now people are wearing masks due to fear of sampling and fines.

Everyday more than 100 samples are being collected for testing.

The administration is doing all it can to ward off the third wave of corona.

Under the guidance of chief medical and health officer Dr Jitendra Choudhary and epidemic control officer Dr Sanjay Bhandari, sampling was held at Chhatri Square in the city on Thursday. Revenue and Police officers extended support to the drive. Nodal officer Dr BL Vind, quarantine incharge Dr Kalyan Singh Jadaun, Sonali Bhide, Saroj Pandagre and Rajendra Rathod conducted the drive.

A team of revenue departments, reserved inspector Dinesh Vyas, and police under the leadership of ASP Devendra Patidar, sub-inspector Atul Joshi, and team took action against those who were found sans masks and slapped fines on 75 people.

Despite witnessing the wrath of the first and second wave some people who are putting not just themselves in danger but also others by not wearing masks. The governments repeatedly warning about the next horrific wave of corona, but some people are not paying heed to it.