Notorious Liquor Supplier Escapes As Excise Team Seizes ₹6 Lakh Haul In Indore

Notorious Liquor Supplier Escapes As Excise Team Seizes ₹6 Lakh Haul | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department raided the house of a notorious liquor supplier and seized a large quantity of liquor worth around ₹6 lakh on Tuesday. Before the raid, the suspect managed to flee. A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the MP Excise Act, and officials claimed he would be arrested soon.

On the instructions of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, the action was carried out in Badodiya Khan village, Sanwer tehsil. The suspect has been identified as Mahesh alias ND, a habitual offender who was previously externed from the district.

Deputy Excise Controller Manoj Agrawal said that during the raid, the team recovered a total of 921 bulk litres of illegal liquor. This included 62 boxes of country liquor (558 bulk litres), 35 boxes of foreign liquor spirit (315 bulk litres), and four boxes of beer (48 litres). In total, 101 boxes of country and foreign liquor were seized.

The excise team included ADEO Dharmendra Joshi, Jahangir Khan, and sub-inspectors Triyambika Sharma, Ashish Jain, and BD Ahirwar. Officials said strict action against illegal liquor will continue.