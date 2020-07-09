Not a ‘BEd’ of roses: Tagore college students to be shifted

Indore: Accepting long pending demand of students, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to shift Tagore College of Education students to other college.

The order has come as a big victory for BEd students who did not want to continue with Tagore College which made headlines when a student attempted suicide alleging that he was taken for a ride by college director Sanjay Parikh.

In an order to DAVV registrar, DHE stated that the inquiry report by Indore division additional director revealed that it would be appropriate to shift students of Tagore College to other college.

“The university should transfer students pursing BEd course from the college to some other BEd college under the jurisdiction of DAVV and report back,” the DHE letter states.

SUICIDE ATTEMPT

BEd student Ajay Mishra last year had attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance claiming that he was harassed by college director when he sought to know why facilities promised at the time of admission were not provided and why classes are not held.

He had filmed his act of consuming poisonous substance on mobile phone which went viral on social media prompting the DHE to order inquiry into the complaint.

CHARGES WERE TRUE

The charges leveled by the student against the college were found true in the inquiries conducted by AD and DAVV.

Moved by the probe reports, the DAVV had recommended for transfer of BEd students to other college. It had also recommended to National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and DHE to recognition to the college.

DHE DECISION

While the DHE did not grant permission to the college to admit students for session 2020-21, the department also threatened to write to withdrawal of recognition to regulatory body if the incident like the one took place last year repeated.

“Besides, the committee is also look into recognition, affiliation and autonomy papers of the colleges,” he said.

Ajay had attempted suicide by consuming poison on Friday alleging that he was harassed by college director when he demanded necessary facilities on the campus.

POST-SUICIDE ATTEMPT

After the suicide attempt, the DHE had constituted a three-member committee. Committee member and DAVV deputy registrar (exam) Prajwal Khare said that they would visit the college on Monday and go through the permission related documents.