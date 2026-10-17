No Teachers, Fewer Seats! Indore's DAVV Plans Inspections, Seat Cuts For Colleges Facing Faculty Shortages | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) may reduce sanctioned seats in affiliated colleges found short of teachers, following serious concerns over institutions continuing to receive affiliation despite years of faculty shortages.

The issue was raised at the university's executive council meeting on Friday, where member advocate Nimesh Pathak questioned the practice of granting annual affiliation based on affidavits promising to fill vacant teaching posts.

Pathak stressed that colleges must be physically inspected to verify faculty strength and suggested reducing seats wherever staffing requirements are not met. Vice Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai assured members that inspections would be conducted soon.

In another major decision, DAVV decided to launch an MA programme in Hindu Studies from July 2027, along with a separate department. The syllabus and seat count will be finalised shortly.

Diploma and certificate courses will also be introduced through the School of Yoga Studies, while admissions to the MBA in Pharmaceutical Management programme will begin next academic session.

To tackle substance abuse, the university approved a drug de-addiction implementation cell and plans to establish around 10 clubs to spread awareness among students.

DAVV also decided to provide student health insurance with coverage ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, subject to a detailed proposal being prepared with the bank management.

The council approved a complete tuition fee waiver for children of Agniveers admitted to the university. It also adopted the state government's order exempting eligible employees promoted from Class IV to Class III posts from the mandatory Centralised Police Computer Test (CPCT) qualification.

The university will honour outstanding teachers, officers, employees and distinguished alumni on its foundation day. Digitisation of academic and administrative records was also approved.

Among the financial decisions, Rs 20 lakh was sanctioned for a tennis court in the Department of Physical Education. The council also approved the purchase of examination and office stationery, modern audio-visual equipment for the Educational Multimedia Research Centre, and Seventh Pay Commission arrears for 31 pensioners.