Lasudia Tops, Sarafa Comes Last In Commissioner Of Police Ranking Of Police Stations In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police station secured first place, and Sarafa police station last, in the commissioner of police ranking of police stations for September, officials said on Thursday.

The ranking was prepared under a standardised evaluation system introduced by commissioner of police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh to improve policing, strengthen accountability and make police services more transparent and responsive to the public.

The Indore Police Commissionerate assessed the performance of all 32 police stations on various parameters, including crime control, police performance, public satisfaction and initiatives undertaken for the benefit of citizens.

According to the September assessment, Lasudia police station in Zone 2 ranked first, followed by Khajrana police station, also in Zone 2. Rajendra Nagar police station in Zone 1 ranked third.

Sarafa police station in Zone 4 ranked last due to comparatively average performance against the prescribed parameters. The police department has decided to encourage high performers and help improve those that lag. The department will encourage station in-charges and personnel from better-performing stations, while those from stations with weaker results will receive training to improve their functioning.

The department also said it will take disciplinary action against personnel found negligent in their duties. Officials said that the monthly evaluation system aims to bring continuous improvement in policing, increase accountability and transparency, and strengthen public trust in the police.