No Syllabus After Three Months! 3,000 DAVV BBA Students Left In Limbo In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three months into the 2026-27 academic session, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has yet to finalise the second-year syllabus for three BBA programmes, leaving around 3,000 students and their colleges in uncertainty.

Despite classes beginning in July, the revised syllabi for BBA Hospital Administration, BBA Hotel Management and BBA Foreign Trade remain pending. With no clarity on the subjects and new topics to be introduced, colleges have been forced to continue teaching from the old curriculum, raising concerns over academic planning and timely completion of the course.

The delay has put the university’s academic preparedness under scrutiny, as students remain unsure about what they will be expected to study and prepare for in their examinations.

Board meeting yet to be convened

The responsibility for preparing the syllabi rests with the Board of Studies in Management. However, the board has yet to convene a meeting to finalise the curriculum, leaving the process stalled.

Colleges have reportedly brought the issue to the university’s attention, but the situation remains unchanged. The continued delay has left institutions struggling to plan lessons and allocate sufficient time to cover the revised topics once the syllabi are released.

With the syllabus still undecided, concerns are also mounting over the examination schedule. Any late announcement could leave colleges scrambling to complete the prescribed coursework before examinations, potentially putting students at a disadvantage.

Students caught in the uncertainty

For nearly 3,000 students enrolled in the three programmes, the delay means studying without a clear picture of the final curriculum. Colleges, meanwhile, cannot confidently plan teaching schedules or ensure that all prescribed topics are covered in time.

The possibility of a Board of Studies meeting only after Diwali has added to the uncertainty, with little clarity on when the revised syllabi will be made available.

Examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari said the syllabi for the three BBA second-year courses were yet to be prepared and that a Board of Studies meeting would be convened soon.

The assurance offers a possible way forward, but students and colleges are still waiting for a definite timeline for the release of the revised curriculum.