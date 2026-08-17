‘No Stampede, Don’t Believe Rumours’ Ujjain Collector Appeals Devotees Amid Heavy Nag Panchami Rush | VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh has appealed devotees not to believe rumours amid a heavy rush in Ujjain on Nag Panchami and Monday.

In a video message, Singh said that a large number of devotees have reached Ujjain for darshan, with more than six lakh devotees already having visited the temples.

He said there has been no stampede-like situation or chaos and that the darshan arrangements are running smoothly.

“I appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any kind of rumour. The darshan arrangements are running smoothly and there has been no chaos,” Singh said.

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#WATCH | 'Heavy Rush Of Devotees On Nag Panchami, But There Is No Stampede-Like Situation': Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh Dismisses News Reports#Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh #NagPanchami #MPNews pic.twitter.com/IqFH7BeCZW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 17, 2026

He added that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is also giving instructions to the administration continuously.

He appealed to devotees to follow the darshan arrangements and not believe any rumours.

The collector's statement came amid reports and videos circulating about heavy crowd pressure in Ujjain during the Nag Panchami celebrations.

About the VIRAL VIDEOS

The videos showed devotees pushing each other as the crowd surged towards the barricades amid the heavy rush. However, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee member Pratham Kaushik dismissed the reports as a “rumour” and said there was no stampede-like situation at the temple.

According to videos posted by ANI, some devotees are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring their condition.

Heavy crowds were witnessed around the Mahakal Temple and on nearby roads as large numbers of devotees gathered for the special darshan of Lord Mahakal and Nagchandreshwar.

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