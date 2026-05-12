No SHIRT, No SHAME: Undergarment Show In Office Proves Costly For Co-Op Manager, Suspended | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A manager of a cooperative society in Mandsaur district has been suspended after a video surfaced on social media showing him sitting inside the office of a wheat procurement centre wearing only undergarments. The incident was reported at the Chandwasa wheat procurement centre in the Shamgarh area.

The suspended official was identified as Manoj Kumar Sharma, manager of the Chandwasa Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society. Action was taken by District Cooperative Central Bank CEO Sunil Kachhara after the video went viral online.

Another person seen in the video was allegedly heard using abusive and objectionable language. The clip was reportedly recorded by a farmer who had visited the procurement centre a few days earlier.

Following the controversy, Sharma released a clarification video stating that he had visited the office on a holiday for official work. He said extreme heat and ant bites on his body had forced him to remain in that condition. He also apologised for his conduct.

According to bank officials, Sharma was suspended after a preliminary inquiry found negligence in maintaining proper conduct and transparency during procurement operations. His headquarters were shifted to the Suwasara branch and he was barred from leaving without permission.

To ensure wheat procurement operations continue without disruption, additional charge of the Chandwasa society has been handed over to institution manager Karan Singh Rawat of the Shamgarh branch.