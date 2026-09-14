No Shelter Even For Last Rites! Two Cremations Held Under Tarpaulin Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Udaigarh | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of two people were performed under a plastic tarpaulin amid heavy rain in Ambi village under Udaigarh district on Monday.

The incident brought renewed attention to the lack of adequate facilities at cremation grounds in Ambi and Charvi villages.

The deceased were identified as Sanju (13), son of Kalu, and Bhuri, son of Dinu. According to villagers, Sanju died after a snake bite, while Bhuri died following an illness.

Rain began during their funerals, forcing relatives and villagers to arrange a tarpaulin to protect them and continue the last rites. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media platforms.

Villagers Mohabbat, Lal Singh and Arjun said that Ambi and Charvi fall under Gram Panchayat Ambi and that residents face difficulties at the cremation grounds, particularly during the rainy season.

They said the cremation ground lacks a solid foundation and has no accessible road. Villagers have to arrange tarpaulins themselves during rainfall.

According to them, the issue has been raised several times in Panchayat meetings and brought to the attention of public representatives, but a permanent solution has not been found.

Villagers demand that the existing facilities be made more convenient and rain-resistant.

Plan for one Muktidham in one village

Udaigarh district panchayat CEO Maya Baria said that the government's plan mandates one cremation ground per village, and that a cremation ground exists in Ambi under the plan.

Panchayat secretary Shankar Mujalda explained that villagers often perform cremation in their villages or other locations due to social customs. He added that a shed has been built at the cremation ground in Ambi.