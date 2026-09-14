Indore Police Launch Festival Crackdown, Act Against 397 Criminals; 101 Caught Drunk Driving | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police conducted a surprise late-night checking drive ahead of the upcoming festivals, taking action against 397 criminals and anti-social elements. As many as 101 motorists were caught drunk driving.

On the instructions of Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh, police executed more than 195 warrants, including 46 permanent, 45 arrest and 104 bailable warrants. Action was taken against 101 motorists under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Two cases were registered under the NDPS Act, while nine cases were registered for illegal consumption of alcohol in public places. Malharganj police registered four cases and seized 80 quarters of country-made liquor.

Dwarkapuri police arrested a man carrying an illegal sword, while Khajrana police arrested habitual offender Faizan, who was allegedly found roaming despite being externed.

Police also served notices or summons to 84 criminals and anti-social elements under the BNSS. Drone patrols were conducted in crime hotspots, while hotels, lodges, railway stations, bus stands and other sensitive places were checked.

Police also interacted with Ganesh festival 'pandal' organisers and spread awareness about cybercrime, crimes against women, drug abuse and road safety. The special drive will continue.