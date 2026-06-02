No PHD Vacancies In Eight Subjects; DAVV Gets 766 Applications For Rest | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With no PhD vacancies available in eight subjects due to the absence of research guides, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) received a total of 766 applications for the remaining disciplines during the second phase of PhD admissions.

Registration concluded on Sunday, with 481 candidates applying for 24 non-DET subjects and 285 registering for 12 DET (Doctoral Entrance Test) subjects.

University officials said admissions were not opened in eight subjects because eligible PhD guides were unavailable.

These include Sanskrit, Urdu, Political Science, Music, History, Geography, and Dance, while two DET subjects were also excluded from the admission process.

At present, nearly 350 seats are available, though the figure is likely to increase after the university releases an updated list of approved guides in the coming days.

The registration process was conducted between May 11 and May 31. Admissions through the non-DET route will be based on National Eligibility Test (NET) scores, including those from the June 2026 NET examination.

Candidates can pursue research in subjects such as Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Botany, Economics, Education, Hindi, English, Electronics, Journalism, Management, Commerce, Physics, Zoology, Sociology, Social Work, Mathematics, and Law.

Management and Commerce continue to attract the highest intake, with 100 seats each.

For DET admissions, DAVV has received around 285 applications across 12 subjects, including Applied Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Pharmacy, Tribal Studies, Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Instrumentation, and Instrumentation Engineering.

Data Science and Statistics have been excluded from this year's admission cycle due to the absence of both guides and available seats, while Tribal Studies has been introduced as a new subject under the DET category.

The university has scheduled the DET exam for June 21, and admit cards will be issued from June 14.

PhD cell in-charge Prof Ashesh Tiwari said all PhD guides have been asked to submit details through Google Forms.

The updated list of guides is expected within three to four days, and the addition of new supervisors could lead to an increase in the number of available seats.