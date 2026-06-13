No FIR 48 Hours After Attack On Forest Team In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): More than 48 hours after a forest department team was allegedly attacked during an operation against illegal timber transportation, no FIR has been registered, raising questions over the pace of police action.

According to forest officials, the team intercepted a tractor-trolley allegedly carrying illegally transported timber when a confrontation broke out.

The accused allegedly obstructed the officials from performing their duties and escaped with a key component of the seized vehicle, which is yet to be recovered.

The incident has also sparked concern among residents, who claimed that a portion of the confiscated timber remained at or near the site after the clash, raising questions about the security of seized government property.

The Forest Department has submitted a written complaint to Susner police, seeking registration of a case for obstruction of government work, assault on public servants and other offences. However, no FIR had been lodged till the filing of this report.

Susner Police Station in-charge Akshay Singh Base said the complaint has been received and is being examined.

Forest Range Officer Chandrar Singh Panwar said efforts are underway to trace the tractor and identify all those involved in the incident. Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.