No Entrance Test For Nursing Aspirants; Class XII Marks Decide Admissions In Madhya Pradesh

MP News: MPESB Announces Recruitment For 2,646 Nursing Officer And Sister Tutor Posts | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing aspirants in Madhya Pradesh will no longer sit for an entrance examination to secure admission to General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) courses, as the state government has officially overhauled its nursing admission process from the academic session 2026-27.

Instead, the institutions will grant admission directly and transparently through a merit list based on Class XII marks. However, admission to BSc Nursing will continue through PNST counselling, as before.

Royal Institute of Nursing principal Jagdish Duke welcomed the decision, stating that the change brings greater transparency and accessibility to nursing education.

He further informed that the institute provides students with high-standard clinical and practical training through a fully equipped 120-bed hospital located within the campus, where experienced doctors supervise all hands-on sessions.

The institute also operates a bus service covering a 50-kilometre radius and maintains a fully secured girls' hostel.

Upon completing the GNM programme, students can immediately join government and private hospitals as Staff Nurses, ICU Nurses, Home Care Nurses, Travel Nurses or clinical nurse specialists.