No Ambulance At State-Level School Basketball Tournament In MP's Sitamau, Injured Girl Player Faces Delay In Medical Treatment | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Medical arrangements remained inadequate on the second day of the state-level school basketball tournament at Shri Ram Vidyalaya, raising concerns over player safety.

On Sunday night, a girl player from the Sagar-Rewa region suffered a leg injury during a match. After receiving first aid, she needed an X-ray at a government hospital, but organisers had not arranged an ambulance.

On Monday afternoon, another player developed weakness and fever and also required medical attention.

Officials called a municipal council ambulance to take both players, along with their coach and manager, to the Sitamau Community Health Centre. The injured player had to wait for an X-ray until local public representatives intervened.

Players and coaches from several districts reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements. The absence of an emergency ambulance at the venue also raised questions about the organisers' preparations.

District education officer Pankaj Jat said he would seek an explanation from local officials and check whether they had requested an ambulance. BMO Dr Vijay Sura said the health department had received instructions to provide doctors and nursing staff, but no ambulance request.