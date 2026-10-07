‘Niyam Se Chalo’: Indore Traffic Police Turn To Music, Films For Road Safety Awareness | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Traffic Police launched a road safety song, animated video and short film at Palasia Square on Tuesday to make traffic awareness more engaging through music and digital content.

Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner (Crime/Headquarters) R.K. Singh and DCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Tripathi attended the programme.

The song “Niyam Se Chalo”, an animated awareness video and the short film “Papa Ki Pari” were released to promote responsible road behaviour and highlight the consequences of traffic violations.

Hareram Film director Alok Vajpayee and his team were honoured for the animated video. R.M. Tiwari, Purvi Saraf, Khyati Saraf, Shaurya Sharma, Ajay Saraf and Shivani Chaurasia Saraf were felicitated for “Niyam Se Chalo”, while actor Kshitij Pawar, director OIC and their team were honoured for “Papa Ki Pari”.

NCC officers and cadets led by Colonel Gaurav Dixit were also recognised for supporting traffic management and awareness drives over the past two months.

Members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Seva Setu Jankalyan Samiti and traffic volunteer Sangeeta Tiwari were also felicitated.