Nimar to get Battalion, Khargone to get two more police stations, says minister Narottam Mishra

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday reviewed the law-and-order situation in Khargone district during his visit to the town. Mishra visited the riot-hit town for the first time after the town witnessed stone pelting during Ram Navami procession on April 10.

Talking to media persons while moving out of the police control room, Mishra announced that the Nimar region would have one battalion and Khargone would remain in focus since it is the centre. Minister added that the district would have two more police stations including Bistan Naka and Jetapur along with one post of additional SP also sanctioned and its headquarters would be Barwah.

All the senior officials from the Nimar region were present at the meeting.

Mishra further said that they had a detailed discussion on the root cause of riots in the town and those who were culprits behind the riots would face an exemplary action. Answering the terror funding, Mishra said that now there would be neither terror nor funding.

Earlier, during the meeting, Khargone SP Dharamvir Singh Yadav informed about several proposals for the restoration of peace in Khargone town. He proposed to set up two separate police stations in the city to meet the lack of sense of security in Khargone.

Indore IG Rakesh Gupta stressed the installation of two police stations, one CSP and one ASP post and cameras in addition to the battalion. After knowing the proposal of both the police officers, home minister Narottam Mishra has directed ACS Rajesh Rajoura in Bhopal and Jha, Radio Police Chief in PHQ to hold a meeting at the government level and implement it.

Khandwa MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Barwah MLA Sachin Birla, collector Kumar Purushottam, Rajendra Rathod and ASP Manish Khatri, SDM Milind Dhoke and SDOP Rohit were present at the meeting.

BJYM members create ruckus

Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Khargone unit create ruckus at the circuit house here after they were barred to meet home minister Dr Narottam Mishra. After some time, SP Dharamvir Singh Yadav intervened in the matter and pacified the situation. They were allowed to meet the ministers.

Earlier, Dr Mishra reached Circuit House at 10:40 am. After his arrival, the police stopped BJP district vice president Laxman Ingle, BJYM district president Ravi Verma, MP representative Kalyan Agarwal and other workers who came to meet the minister. Ajak SDOP Ajay Dubey, posted at the circuit house main gate, prevented the BJYM worker from going inside.

On this, they expressed their displeasure and refused to come inside. Before the matter could go out of control, tehsildar Yogendra Singh Maurya and SDM Milind Dhoke reached the spot and persuaded the BJYM worker and brought them inside.