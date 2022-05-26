e-Paper Get App

Khargone: CM Chouhan’s announcement of additional relief to riot-affected people fulfilled within four days

Additional fund for riot Khargone riot victims was announced on May 20

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to give additional relief to the riot-affected people when he virtually blessed Laxmi Muchhal, a girl from Khargone who entered into wedlock on May 20.

The relief amount under the Chief Minister's Volunteer Fund has been released on May 24 and allocation has been received in the name of Khargone collector. In this regard, collector Kumar Purushottam has directed ADM SS Mujalda to release the amount to the affected through the bank in three days. Till now an amount of Rs 1.32 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of the victims of Khargone violence which erupted on April 10.

In addition to the amount given earlier, those whose entire house has been burnt will be given Rs one lakh each, and an additional sum of Rs 25,000 would be given to those whose two-wheelers were completely burnt. Also, for the houses which have suffered damage, such as broken doors, and window glass, an amount of Rs five thousand will be provided.

article-image

