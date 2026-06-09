Night Firing Sparks Panic In Kusawada Village; No Injuries Reported | Representative photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified assailants opened fire at a house in Kusawada village under Kanwan police station limits late on Monday night.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though the firing created panic among residents.

According to police, the attack targeted the house of Nahru Patel. Eyewitnesses said two unidentified youths arrived in a four-wheeler and without any apparent provocation or conversation, began firing at the house. The accused allegedly fired three to four rounds before fleeing the spot.

Several bullets struck the main entrance and nearby portions of the house. Family members rushed to safety after hearing the gunshots, while villagers came out of their homes following the sudden commotion.

On receiving information, the Kanwan police team reached the village, inspected the scene and recorded statements from family members and witnesses.

Based on Nahru Patel’s complaint, a case has been registered against two unidentified persons.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the accused and determine the motive behind the firing. SI Sohan Singh Kayat and ASI Mohan Jat are investigating the case.

Residents demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and stronger security arrangements in the area following the incident.