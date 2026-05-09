Nhai To Expand 160-Km Stretch Of Ab Road To Six Lanes In Indore | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): (NHAI) is working to expand the 160-km block of AB Road starting from the city to the Maharashtra border via Dhamnod, Khalghat, and Sendhwa. The preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in progress. The expansion of this section of the national highway (NH) is set to further boost regional connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Once the DPR is finalised shortly, the construction work will commence in a phased manner. This project is designed to significantly enhance the corridor's carrying capacity and address future increases in traffic volume, the Bhopal Regional Office of NHAI stated.

This specific section constitutes an integral part of the nation's critical Agra-Mumbai Corridor, serving as a primary artery for heavy freight traffic and connecting North India with the western and southern regions of the country. The corridor, which links major economic and industrial hubs such as Indore and Mumbai, is currently experiencing mounting traffic pressure with the daily movement of approximately 40,000 vehicles. The proposed six-lane upgradation will render this route more reliable, safer, and time-efficient, bolstering the national logistics network.

Ghat sections to be upgraded

Under the scope of this project, the six-lane upgradation of challenging ghat sections, such as Bheru Ghat, Bakaner Ghat, and Bijasan Ghat, has been proposed. During the previous four-lane development phase, work was undertaken involving road realignment, slope stabilisation, carriageway widening, and the implementation of various safety measures.

Under the proposed expansion, these existing improvements will be further advanced to an even higher standard. The scope of work will encompass the construction of additional lanes, further enhancements to the road's geometric design, and the incorporation of advanced safety infrastructure, such as crash barriers, high-quality road markings, retro-reflective signage, Intelligent Traffic Management Systems, and modern slope stabilisation techniques. Through these measures, the ghat sections will be transformed into state-of-the-art six-lane corridors designed for high capacity and seamless traffic flow founded upon a 'Safety-First' principle.

Parallel bridge over Narmada in Khalghat

The project also proposes the construction of a new parallel bridge over the Narmada River in the Khalghat area. This structure will alleviate the growing traffic pressure on the existing bridge and ensure the continuity of the six-lane configuration across the entire corridor. This will result in a more balanced and fluid traffic flow, reduce travel times, and significantly strengthen interstate connectivity.