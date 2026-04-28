NGOs, Industries Showcase Waste Management Efforts In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Environment Protection Initiative of the RSS observed on Tuesday by holding a gathering with the city's NGOs engaged in waste management.

These organisations showcased their work in waste disposal, which helps the city remain number one in the country in cleanliness.

The event was held in the SGSITS auditorium. Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Jain, national co-convener of the Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (Environment Protection Initiative), said: "Why does Indore consistently hold the number one spot in cleanliness? During this Mother Earth Day event, the participants provided me with the answer through their work. I am overwhelmed to witness the pivotal role played by the citizens in protecting Mother Earth through effective waste management."

The waste management wing of the initiative organised the event. Kiran Bala, a professor at IIT Indore, was the chief guest. The event was organised with the philosophy that Earth is our mother and commitment to her must be continuous.

A highlight of the programme was the participation of various institutions, industries and NGOs working in waste management. Representatives provided detailed accounts of their specific practices. In her address, Bala emphasised that the environment can no longer be saved solely through awareness campaigns or street plays; instead, every individual must engage in tangible work at the grassroots level.

The event also featured exhibitions showcasing organic fertilisers, bio-enzymes, soil conservation techniques, bag banks promoting reusable bags and plastic waste management strategies.