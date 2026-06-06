NGO AAs Conclude Five-Day Environment Campaign In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NGO AAs, in partnership with a private foundation, successfully concluded a five-day environmental awareness mega campaign (Maha Abhiyan) on World Environment Day this Friday.

The initiative concluded with a vibrant tree-planting ceremony at the Integrated Government Secondary School in Bagdoon, Pithampur.

Running from June 1 to 5, the extensive campaign covered six schools and eight local communities, including Bagdoon, Bardari, Tarpura, Dhannad, Indorama, Kalibillod and Mandlawada.

Over the five days, participants engaged in hands-on ecological activities such as making seed balls and bird feeders, constructing birdhouses, planting trees, and developing kitchen gardens.

The closing event featured deep-dive awareness sessions focused on climate change, environmental protection, and civic social responsibility.

Key dignitaries, including chief guest Councillor Rajkumari Kushwaha, officers from the Bagdoon police station, janshikshaks, and the school principal, shared vital conservation messages with the gathering.

The event concluded with students, teachers, and guests planting saplings together and taking a solemn collective oath dedicated to long-term environmental preservation.