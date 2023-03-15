News Diary Mhow: Sheetla Saptami celebrated

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Women celebrated the festival of Sheetla Saptami with great enthusiasm in the city and worshipped Sheetla Mata. The worship at Sheetla Mata Mandir Joshi Mohalla, Patti Bazar continued from Monday night till Tuesday morning. Cold food is offered to the Goddess and is also served in the family. The security at the temple was handled by female police personnel.

Cockroaches found in coach of Railway Board Chairman

The Indore Coaching Depot Officer has been sent on long leave and the supervisor of Mhow coaching depot has been suspended.

This action has been taken in the wake of news that cockroaches were found in the coach of Railway Board Chairman AK Lahoti who was travelling from Delhi to Bhopal by Malwa Express on March 11.

According to sources, Senior CDO Kamal Singh Chaudhary has been sent on long leave for this negligence. At the same time, Mukesh Kumar, supervisor of Mhow coaching depot, has been suspended. Senior CDO Chaudhary is also in charge of Mhow Coaching Depot. Action is to be taken against some more senior officers of Mhow Coaching Depot in the matter.

The investigation was handed over to ADRM who reached Mhow on Monday night and started his investigation that continued for the whole day on Tuesday . Now the rake of Malwa Express will be checked continuously for the next four days. When contacted Rakhemraj Meena, PRO, Ratlam Circle said no such incident is known. Information can be given said only after discussion with senior officers.

