News Diary Mhow: KV IIT celebrates Republic Day

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with great fanfare at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT. On this occasion, the principal of the school Jagdish Prasad Bohra hoisted the flag. He said that this festival, which shows the way to live with self-respect to every citizen of the nation of India, should always be immortal. Media in-charge Vandana Acharya told that on this occasion the children of the school also presented colorful cultural activities. All the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya were present on this occasion. In the end, a vote of thanks was given by senior teacher Vivek Saxena.

FP Photo |

Vigour, fervour mark R-Day function at APS Mhow

Army Public School Mhow celebrated the 74th Republic Day with a lot of vigour and fervour. The occasion was graced by Brigadier Ashish Chhibber BGS MCTE, chairman APS and Lt Col Sukhjeet Singh, executive officer APS. Patriotic songs and dance performance by the students of the junior and senior wing was a mesmerizing sight to behold. Principal PK Tiwari, all the staff members, and students of the Air wing NCC and Army wing NCC saw this programme.

FP Photo |

R-Day celebrated in Ambedkar University

On the occasion of Republic Day, the National Flag was hoisted at the administrative building of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences. On this occasion, NCC cadets and NSS students saluted and a rally was taken out. Vice-Chancellor of the University prof. D.K. Sharma, registrar Dr L.S. Solanki were present. In Buddha Vihar, the students of the Yoga Department of the University presented a programme based on Yoga activities, which was appreciated by all. Vice-Chancellor prof. DK Sharma while addressing said that this place is a place of pilgrimage.

Flag hoisting at many places in Pithampur

Flag hoisting programmes were organised at many places in the industrial area. The main programme was organised by the Municipal Council. Here Municipal president Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav hoisted the flag and said that the municipality has done many development works in the area in the last 5 years and urged upon the people to help the civic authorities to make the municipal area clean and tidy so that Pithampur municipality bags the first rank state in the state as well as the country in the cleanliness survey. At the end of the programme, municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena gave a vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated at KV Mhow

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)