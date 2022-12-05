News Diary Mhow: Jayawardhan Singh Pawar of Mhow selected in Nagpur AIIMS

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jayawardhan Pawar, a student of Government Model School, in the country's biggest and toughest NEET exam, even in the midst of the Corona epidemic, in the first attempt, Jai Singh Pawar got 99.98 percentile out of about 17 lakh students who appeared in this exam (667/ 720) Got All India Rank 1863 while got State Rank 18th in MP and got selected in Nagpur AIIMS for MBBS On this success, Pradeep Trivedi, Principal of Government Girls School Mhow village, Naresh , Manoj Sohni, Vice Principal of Government Model School Mhowgaon, etc. family members and friends extended their best wishes for a bright future.

A speeding car crushed a woman sitting on the roadside

My wife Bina husband Roop Singh aged 30 years resident of Toll Bagh District District Dhar Roop Singh, the husband of the deceased woman, told the police that they both work as laborers and car number MP 09 ZF 0948. The driver was driving a car speed, my wife was sitting on the side of the road, the car driver coming at a high speed crushed the wife.He died on the spot. Kishanganj police have registered a case against the car driver. He is being searched. Along with the four wheeler, the city bus is also running at an uncontrolled speed on Indore Mhow road, due to which the two wheeler is running. Pedestrians including the driver of the vehicle are also being victimized by them, the police does not take any action against them.