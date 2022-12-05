e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNews Diary Mhow: Jayawardhan Singh Pawar of Mhow selected in Nagpur AIIMS

News Diary Mhow: Jayawardhan Singh Pawar of Mhow selected in Nagpur AIIMS

Jai Singh Pawar got 99.98 percentile out of about 17 lakh students who appeared in this exam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jayawardhan Pawar, a student of Government Model School, in the country's biggest and toughest NEET exam, even in the midst of the Corona epidemic, in the first attempt, Jai Singh Pawar got 99.98 percentile out of about 17 lakh students who appeared in this exam (667/ 720) Got All India Rank 1863 while got State Rank 18th in MP and got selected in Nagpur AIIMS for MBBS On this success, Pradeep Trivedi, Principal of Government Girls School Mhow village, Naresh , Manoj Sohni, Vice Principal of Government Model School Mhowgaon, etc. family members and friends extended their best wishes for a bright future.

A speeding car crushed a woman sitting on the roadside

My wife Bina husband Roop Singh aged 30 years resident of Toll Bagh District District Dhar Roop Singh, the husband of the deceased woman, told the police that they both work as laborers and car number MP 09 ZF 0948. The driver was driving a car speed, my wife was sitting on the side of the road, the car driver coming at a high speed crushed the wife.He died on the spot. Kishanganj police have registered a case against the car driver. He is being searched. Along with the four wheeler, the city bus is also running at an uncontrolled speed on Indore Mhow road, due to which the two wheeler is running. Pedestrians including the driver of the vehicle are also being victimized by them, the police does not take any action against them.

Read Also
News Diary Mhow: Golden success for Mhow's Aanvi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Car with 34 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Rajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Car with 34 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Rajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Dubey receives National Award for Best Person with Disability in Nagda

Madhya Pradesh: Dubey receives National Award for Best Person with Disability in Nagda

News Diary Mhow: Jayawardhan Singh Pawar of Mhow selected in Nagpur AIIMS

News Diary Mhow: Jayawardhan Singh Pawar of Mhow selected in Nagpur AIIMS

Madhya Pradesh: Overcrowded train leaves passengers in a lurch in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Overcrowded train leaves passengers in a lurch in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: CM to release ‘Dashpur Janpad Book’ on December 8 in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: CM to release ‘Dashpur Janpad Book’ on December 8 in Mandsaur