News Diary Mhow: Footballers protest against denial of high school ground

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): There was fury among city's football players over the decision of the district sports officer not to give the high school ground for football competition. On Tuesday evening, football players held a symbolic protest by playing football at the intersection at Agrasen. Football players of Indore District Football Association protested. Many football players of the city protested the attitude of the district sports officer. The protesters alleged that a conspiracy is being made by district sports officer Reena Chauhan to stop football in Mhow.

Pithampur municipality approves budget

The Pithampur Municipality approved an estimated budget of 325 crore for the year 2023-24 in the president-in-council. The first meeting of the council was held on Tuesday and presided over by municipal president Sevati Bai Suresh Patel. In the meeting, approval of over 150 works related to development in 31 wards of the municipality was given.

In the meeting, instead of increasing the property tax, it has been decided to keep it as it is. Apart from this, the common people have not been burdened with an increase in water tax. It has been decided to keep the rate of water tax unchanged. It has also been decided to buy three ambulances so that patients of the industrial area and seriously injured can be sent by ambulance from Pithampur.

Keeping in mind, the proposal of three ambulances has been approved. Approval was given to the cleanliness survey 2023, to get the work done on drains, painting of nets, gardens and to get other work done under it.

Proposals have been approved for beautification gardens in the municipality area, lighting arrangements. Proposal to give special allowance to daily wage workers has also been approved.

National Webinar at Govt College, Pithampur

Shri Anna Mahotsav one day National Webinar will be organised by Government College, Pitampur on March 22. Participants from different states have registered themselves for the webinar organised under the direction of Dr Vinod Khatri, Principal of the college. Chief patron of this programme Dr Kiran Bala Saluja, additional director, higher education department, Indore and chaired by Dr Renu Jain, vice chancellor Devi Ahilya University Indore. The main speakers of the programme are Narendra Tambe, Indore and Dr Aradhana Shriwas Damoh.

