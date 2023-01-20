News Diary Mhow: Brig Bhardwaj takes over as Mhow Cantt Board president

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Station Commander Brigadier LK Bhardwaj took over as the new chairman of Mhow Cantonment Board on Thursday. He was received by Dr Rajendra C Jagtap, CEO, Cantonment Board and officials of the Board. The current Station Commander and Cantonment Board chairman Brigadier Jay Bishwas was given a heartwarming farewell.

Rangoli, debate competition organised

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Cantonment Board organised a rangoli and debate competition for the students of primary secondary and higher secondary schools of the city. This event was organised in the council Girls School. Participants from many government and private schools of the town participated in these competitions.

In the Rangoli competition, many girl students made attractive Rangolis on Republic Day. The chief guest of the competition included Cantonment Executive Officer Rajendra Jagtap and Ankit Kumar of Punjab National Bank. Everyone praised the Rangoli made by the girl students said Cantonment executive office superintendent Satish Agarwal who added that this time the girl students made many attractive rangolis depicting nationalism.

45 litres of illicit liquor, 850 kg of Mahua lahan destroyed

Excise raids were conducted at Kankaria, Sonaria Kuan, Gotia Jhiri, Yashwant Nagar and other places in Mhow and 45 litres of illicit liquor and 850 kg of Mahua Lahan was destroyed on the spot.

A total of 10 raids were conducted and eight cases were registered under Section 34 (1) A of the Excise Act, 1915. Three accused were arrested and released on bail on the spot.

The total market value of liquor, Mahua Lahan and ingredients destroyed is approximately Rs. 1,40,000/ said Excise sub-inspector Manish Rathore and Sunil Malviya.

Pithampur civic polls today

One hundred and fourteen polling teams left for the polling stations on Thursday morning for the election of ward councillors of 31 wards of Pithampur Municipality and by late afternoon all the polling teams reached the polling stations to prepare for the polling to be held on Friday, January 20. Returning officer Roshni Patidar with district collector Priyanka Mishra and superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh and city superintendent of police TS Baghel inspected the polling stations. The district election officer and the superintendent of police gave necessary guidelines to all the officers to conduct the polling peacefully.

