Madhya Pradesh: Campaign for Municipality polls comes to an end in Mhow

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
Representative Image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The election campaign for the Pithampur municipal body elections came to an end on Wednesday. Candidates from all the wards tried their level best to woo the voters on the last day of campaigning from early morning till 5.00 pm. BJP and Congress as well as independent candidates widely campaigned and took out election rallies seeking blessings of the voters.

Meanwhile, BJP on Wednesday expelled 14 rebel party leaders from the party for indiscipline.  These rebel leaders are contesting the election as independent against the party official candidates. In the local body polls here, independent candidates, who have rebelled from BJP and Congress, are likely to dent the vote share of the official candidates of the two parties. Administration and police have been conducting flag march for the past 2 days led by Returning Officer Roshni Patidar to ensure free and fair polling.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Six months on, plastic wraps to parcel food continue in city
