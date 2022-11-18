News Diary Dewas: Stellar show of Dewas roll ball team

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A team of roll ball from Dewas excellently performed in the competition conducted in Khajrana of Indore. According to Dewas roll ball organisation secretary Sandeep Jadhav, the championship was organised on November 12-13, in which the girl's team secured the third position in their category and the fourth position was captured by the boy's team. Players included Atharv Sharma, Jaswant Indania, Sonam Prajapati and others. On this achievement, they were congratulated by Dewas dignitaries.

Vaishnavi bags AIR-3 in NDA

A resident of Dewas has secured AIR-3 in the National Defence Academy (NDA), 2022 examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Vaishnavi Gorde of San Thome Academy, Dewas has cleared the written as well as the five-day interview process, ranking third among lakhs of aspirants. Reportedly, more than 8k aspirants cleared the test and were shortlisted for Service Selection Board (SSB) interview. During the process, 448 boys and 71 girls cracked it. On the achievement of Vaishnavi, she was congratulated by the academy principal and the entire school staff.

Street play to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

To spread awareness about mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya, a Nukkad Natak (street play) and puppet dance has been displayed in various parts of the city by the municipality. In this series, a team of the state malaria unit from Bhopal explained the preventive measure along with cure for these diseases. According to the council’s deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya, after the monsoon, the peak season of dengue begins. Hence, these types of street plays and puppet dances are staged for a better understanding of mosquito-borne illness. On this occasion, district malaria officer Dr Rashmi Dubey, council office superintendent Ashok Upadhyay along with the employees and citizens were also present.

