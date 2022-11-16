e-Paper Get App
Dewas: Alertness awareness programme ends in BNP

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In order to create awareness among the customers, Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas following the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Government of India and Securities Printing and Currency Nirman Nigam Limited, New Delhi, celebrated Vigilance Week with great enthusiasm.

During the celebration, a rally was taken out with the message of celebrating a corruption-free India. Kendriya Vidyalaya hosted a rangoli, essay and other competitions and students and staff members of the school participated in the competition.

A village chaupal was also organised in which BNP general manager and department chief S Mahapatra, Ashok Kumar Arora awarded prizes to the winners. Parikshit Joshi, Nitin Kumar Das, Mohammed Nayak, BNP Welfare post-bearers and entire union members and employees also graced the occasion.

The programme was conducted by Hindi officer Sanjay Bhavsar and a vote of thanks was delivered by vigilance officer Dr GS Jareda.

