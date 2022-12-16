News Diary Dewas: State principal secretary briefed about various schemes

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): State principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi was welcomed by mayor Geeta Agarwal at the Municipal Corporation office on his arrival in Dewas. Mandloi took information from corporation officers about the development of various schemes like AMRUT 2.0, UIDSMT scheme and others.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan informed Mandloi that residents are not getting sewerage connections to their houses under the sewerage scheme. Chouhan also presented development activities under the re-densification scheme through a projector.

Along with this, Mandloi was also made aware of the problem of street lights, traffic systems and others. MLA representative Durgesh Agrawal, commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan and others were also present.

Plantation ceremony held at Shankar Gaushala

A plantation ceremony was organised in Shankar Gausahal of Dewas city under the daily plantation campaign, launched by civic authorities. In the programme, Municipal Corporation chairman Ravi Jain initially worshipped cows and then planted saplings.

Mayor-in-council member Ganesh Patel, councillor Mahesh Uday Singh Phuleri, councillor representative Ramcharan Patel and others also accompanied them. Chairman Jain appealed to the residents of the city to plant a sapling on their special day and consider the plant as a member of their family. This will improve the quality of air, he said.

