Madhya Pradesh: Dewas municipal commissioner asks officials to achieve property tax target

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting of the revenue department officials over recovery of property tax from defaulters on Wednesday.

He asked the department to attach the properties of defaulters who failed to pay taxes. Chouhan has released an order to deduct the salaries of employees who do not complete their target of recovering tax on time. The staffers who have not been able to achieve the November target have been asked to ensure they do so by December end. Instructions were also given to the deputy commissioner to change the wards of the recovery collectors who were negligent in the work.

While reviewing the recovery done in Ward No 46, industrial area, in-charge Lokendra Singh Solanki and revenue officer Praveen Pathak were directed to coordinate with the industrial units to deposit the outstanding recovery amount. The Commissioner has set the target of collecting Rs one lakh/ day as property tax.