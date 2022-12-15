e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Dewas municipal commissioner asks officials to achieve property tax target

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas municipal commissioner asks officials to achieve property tax target

Instructions were also given to the deputy commissioner to change the wards of the recovery collectors who were negligent in the work

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting of the revenue department officials over recovery of property tax from defaulters on Wednesday.

He asked the department to attach the properties of defaulters who failed to pay taxes. Chouhan has released an order to deduct the salaries of employees who do not complete their target of recovering tax on time. The staffers who have not been able to achieve the November target have been asked to ensure they do so by December end. Instructions were also given to the deputy commissioner to change the wards of the recovery collectors who were negligent in the work.

While reviewing the recovery done in Ward No 46, industrial area, in-charge Lokendra Singh Solanki and revenue officer Praveen Pathak were directed to coordinate with the industrial units to deposit the outstanding recovery amount. The Commissioner has set the target of collecting Rs one lakh/ day as property tax. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Police bust prostitution racket at Agarwal Enterprises shop in Jabalpur, 3 arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...

Indore: Cloud cover blanks out the sun

Indore: Cloud cover blanks out the sun

Dengue Scare: Blame weather fluctuations for rise in number of cases

Dengue Scare: Blame weather fluctuations for rise in number of cases

Indore: First cornea transplant in School of Excellence for Eye

Indore: First cornea transplant in School of Excellence for Eye