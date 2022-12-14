e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Police bust prostitution racket at Agarwal Enterprises shop in Jabalpur, 3 arrested

The director of Agrawal Enterprises, Harish, fled from the spot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police here on Tuesday, late evening, busted a prostitution racket operating for a long time in an Agarwal Enterprises shop running in the Cherital area of the Jabalpur.

"During the raid, one man and two girls were found there in an objectionable condition, said the Kotwali Police.

The director of Agarwal Enterprises, Harish, fled from the spot.

How the raid took place?

The deal was finalized with the two girls. As soon as the deal was finalized, the police constable informed the team, after which the team laid siege and arrested 3 people from the spot, while the main accused running the brothel escaped from the spot.

At present, the police are interrogating all the accused involved in prostitution.

article-image

