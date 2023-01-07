News Diary Dewas: Seminar held at San Thome Academy

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): San Thome Academy, Bhopal Road, Dewas conducted a seminar on January7 on Intellectual Property Rights Awareness Programme under (IPRAM) National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission to promote innovation. The programme is conducted to impart IP awareness and basic trainings as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Harsh Dubey, an examiner of patents and designs and a IPRAM officer has been the resource person, who imparted training on intellectual properties, such as patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights and geographical indications and inspired the students to innovate and protect their creations. The resource person was introduced by Shubhangini Dad and was welcomed with a bouquet by the principal.

Entrepreneurship-cum-skill development programme held

Entrepreneurship-cum-skill development programme is being organised for the youth of Dewas district by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

The six-week training programme is being organised by the state government's MSME Department, district trade and industry centre, Dewas and entrepreneurship development centre Madhya Pradesh (SADMAP).

In the training programme, five weeks on technical skills and 1 week on entrepreneurship and self-employment are being imparted to the youth.

Presently ESDP trainings are being conducted on Tally Accounting, Beauty & Wellness, Food Processing & Fashion Designing and Garment Making.

Read Also News Diary Dewas: Ayurvedic dispensary inaugurated in supermarket