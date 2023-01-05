News Diary Dewas: Ayurvedic dispensary inaugurated in supermarket

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Gayatri Raje Puar inaugurated newly-renovated Ayurvedic dispensary in a supermarket. The programme was organised by Aayush department, said district ayurvedic officer Dr Girraj Batham. On this occasion, MLA said that Ayurveda need to be propagated so that public can take full advantage of it.

Mayor’s representative Durgesh Agarwal said that AYUSH hospital would be run by the Municipal Corporation where patients would be treated free of cost.

Aayush department’s district president Dr Rais Qureshi requested MLA Puar to appoint Ayurveda doctors in Mohalla Clinics run by the municipality. Divisional Aayush officer Dr Jyoti Panchal, Ujjain government ayurvedic dispensary in-charge Dr Anjali Bhardwaj and others were also present.

Auction for Badminton League concludes

Auction ceremony of Badminton Premier League to be conducted in Dewas on Friday was held on Wednesday. Municipal Corporation chairman Ravi Jain was the chief guest of the ceremony.

This championship has been organised under the joint aegis of Sports and Youth Welfare Department and District Badminton Association. Chief Guest was welcomed by organisers Jitu Raghuvanshi and Rohit Gupta.

Eight teams were formed by auctioning 72 players with virtual money of Rs 4 crore. Vivek Bhatnagar conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Shashank Pawar. Ajay Dayma, Girish Manwani, Vedprakash Thakur, Bharat Vishwakarma and others were also present.

Commissioner holds meeting for GFC survey

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan held a meeting at municipality meeting room to discuss strategy to ensure that Dewas bags five-star rating in cleanliness.

He asked officers to work against time for survey of Garbage Free City (GFC), a star rating to be held under Cleanliness Campaign- 2023. For this, a team of examiners would visit different areas of the city to inspect cleanliness protocol.

The work of all departments related to the star rating survey was reviewed by the commissioner and officers concerned. Commissioner instructed authority to maintain footpaths, green road dividers, pothole-free roads, screening in drains, covered drains, plantation and others. Nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi, health officer Jitendra Sisodia and others were also present.

