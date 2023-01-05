Madhya Pradesh: MLA Puar inspects veterinary hospital in Dewas

e-Paper Get App
Puar said that people were complaining about the arrangements in the hospital

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Amid endless complaints about veterinary hospital in Dewas, MLA Gayatri Raje Puar inspected the hospital on Wednesday and expressed displeasure over management.

Gosevaks had informed the MLA about lack of treatment and arrangement of her pet cow in the veterinary hospital. During inspection, MLA discussed facilities provided by hospitals to animals. After this, MLA convened a meeting with animal activists.

Puar said that people were complaining about the arrangements in the hospital. Many shortcomings were found during inspection. Apart from cleaning the premises, other arrangements would be made by the Municipal Corporation.

Mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal said that under the leadership of MLA Puar, necessary resources would be made available to the district veterinary hospital. Planning and information technology in-charge Ramlal Yadav, ward councillor Bhupesh Thakur, senior BJP leader Bharat Chowdhary and others were also present.

