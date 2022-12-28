News Diary Dewas: Annual sports meet inaugurated at Everest School

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The annual sports meet of Everest School was inaugurated in the chief hospitality of mayor Geeta Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, and MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal on Wednesday. The meet is being organised from December 28 to 31. The programme began with worshipping the idol of Goddess Saraswati. Later, principal Atul Madhav and teacher Pankaj Mahajan welcomed the guests with bouquets. During this, the students who brought laurels to the school at the state-level sports competition were felicitated by the guests. The event was followed by a march past, various stunts and dance performances by the students. Vice-principal Deepak Dharmadhikari proposed a vote of thanks.

King George School wins gold in roller basketball championship

King George School students won gold medals in the national-level championship of roller basketball, held in Mohali, Punjab. School sports in-charge Rajveer Thakur and Rajesh Soni said that Aksh Dubey of the school received the gold medal in under-14 professional inline skating competition. Similarly, Anshuman Chohan has also won the gold medal by excelling in under-12 skating. On this achievement, the staff including school director Alka Kanojia congratulated them.

‘Properties of defaulters will be attached’

Dewas commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan convened a meeting with the revenue department regarding the recovery of property tax from defaulters on Wednesday. He guided the officer to attach the properties of defaulters who fail to pay taxes. Chouhan has released an order to deduct the salaries of employees who do not complete their target of recovering tax on time. To recover taxes, camps are also established in various wards of the city. Chouhan said that if the defaulter does not pay the tax amount then they will compensate for their property. Regarding this, strict orders were given to property tax officers Pradeep Shastri and Praveen Pathak.